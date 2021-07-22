Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television. Cinemas opened this week, but some aren’t opening straight away – so keep an eye on local listings.

Riders of Justice

Mads Mikkelsen stars in this Danish film as a dad whose daughter is killed in a train accident. But then a man appears at his door, claiming it was foul play…

Summer of Soul

Questlove directs this documentary about the six-week-long Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated Black music and culture. Known as ‘Black Woodstock’, it featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and more.

Deerskin

Jean DuJardin (The Artist) and Adele Haenel star in this French comedy horror film from Quentin Dupieux. It’s all about a man whose obsession with his designer deerskin jacket leads him to a life of crime.

Which one would you go see first?

