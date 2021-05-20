Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Army of the Dead

Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film is here – it’s about a gang of soldiers who plan a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie apocalypse (as you do). Watch out for Tig Notaro, whose scenes were entirely digitally inserted after Chris D’Elia was removed from the film.

RottenTomatoes: 74%

IMDB: 7.4/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

Rare Beasts

Billie Piper makes her directorial debut in this film about a young woman who gets into a relationship with a very unpleasant man.

RottenTomatoes: 57%

IMDB: 6.3/10

Where can I see it? Digi

Psycho Goreman

In this Canadian horror, intergalactic assassins visit a small town after a brother and sister resurrect an alien overlord.

RottenTomatoes: 92%

IMDB: 6.2/10

Where can I see it? Shudder.com

Which one would you watch first?

