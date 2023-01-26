Advertisement

Thursday 26 January 2023
# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?
Here are a few options for weekend watching.
3.1k
3
1 hour ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

The Fabelmans

Universal Pictures / YouTube

Steven Spielberg directs this feature heavily influenced by his own childhood: it’s about a young boy who dreams of being a filmmaker.

Plane

Pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land during a terrible storm. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. 

Unwelcome

Londoners Maya and Jamie who escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. Starring Colin Meaney, Douglas Booth and Hannah John-Kamen, Unwelcome shows us just how far we will go to protect those we love.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

The Fabelmans (273)
Plane  (139)
Unwelcome (83)



Aoife Barry
