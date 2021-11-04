Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Ghostbusters Afterlife

Jason Reitman (Thank You For Smoking, Juno) brings us this new slice of the Ghostbusters world. This time, we focus on young kids who discover their family connection to the real Ghostbusters of old.

The Souvenir: Part II

Honor Swinton Byrne and her mother Tilda Swinton star as a mother and daughter in the sequel to The Souvenir, Joanna Hogg’s film which mined from her own experience as a student in the 80s.

Eternals

Chloé Zhao directs the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is about a new group of heroes (new to the big screen anyway), the Eternals. They have existed among humans for millennia and are brought together to help save humankind.

Which one would you go see first?

