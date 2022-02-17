Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

Uncharted

Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, a treasure hunter recruits a thief to recover a lost fortune.

Flee

Told mostly through animation, Flee follows the journey of a child refugee from Afghanistan and his life as an adult.

Here Before

A mother whose daughter passed away years ago relives painful memories when a new family with a young daughter moves in next door.

What would you go see first?

