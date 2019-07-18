Trailer Watch: Which film should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend.

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

The Lion King

What we know

The latest Lion King is not animation – it’s more a blend of sophisticated CGI and live-action. It really does look like lions and hyenas are having an aul chat in front of you. This Jon Favreau-directed Disney latest should appeal to the longtime fans of the film, but also give newbies something a little different to the original. And while we’re at it, here’s a Lion King flash mob filmed in Dublin recently:

What the critics say

“You’ll believe that Pride Rock is a real place somewhere in Africa, watching over a landscape kept in careful balance by the stewardship of its great lion king, Mufasa. He is voiced, once again, by James Earl Jones, because some things are sacrosanct even in this mixed-up age.” – Empire

“ There are a great many impressive moments in this film, and a few that might elicit a gasp of amazement or an appreciative burst of laughter from even a jaded viewer.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Varda By Agnes

What we know

The legendary Agnes Varda – who died earlier this year – looks back at her long and varied career.

What the critics say

“The French auteur exudes enigmatic godmotherly wisdom as she reflects on her life behind the camera and turns the lens on herself.” – The Guardian

“Leading us on a two-hour talk that loops through her life and art in order to knot them together once and for all, this swan song is basically just the bow on top; it’s a charming and characteristically bittersweet farewell that allows Varda to have the final word on her films.” – IndieWire

What’s it rated?

The Current War

What we know

This tells the true-life story of how Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) tried to introduce light to Manhattan – but found himself battling against George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) and Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult). Interestingly, this premiered in 2017 but was shelved due to the Harvey Weinstein allegations, and so is only seeing the light of day now.

What the critics say

“The signal sent loud and clear is that the filmmakers were averse to the idea of making a fusty period drama. The movie never stops reminding us that its competing protagonists were as much visionaries of the future as men of their time. Fair enough.” – Hollywood Reporter

“The cinematography is hard work at times. But the rivalry feels rough and the rivals both play dirty. In summary, this film could have been much worse, but that’s not the kind of plaudit I expect to see lit up on posters.” – Alan in Belfast

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

