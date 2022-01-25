Varadkar says 'no link' between Russian training exercises and a potential Ukraine invasion

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR said that he believes Russian attempts to hold training exercises off Irish waters have nothing to do with the current threat of an invasion of Ukraine.

The Journal reported on Saturday that the Irish government had received a warning of a major exercise by the Russian navy and air force in the Atlantic off the south west coast planned for the first week of February.

The area earmarked for the exercises is in international waters but is within Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone and is patrolled by Irish Naval ships and Air Corps Casa aircraft.

Since the story broke on Saturday, the Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, has tried to dismiss concerns about the exercises. However, security experts have said that Russian presence in Irish waters is the equivalent of Moscow “giving two fingers to Nato, the EU and the US”.

Despite the significant ramping up of tensions around the Ukrainian and Russian borders, Varadkar today told reporters he does not believe the two issues are linked.

Advertisement

“We got a very comprehensive briefing at Cabinet today from Minister Coveney in relation to the situation involving Russia, Ukraine. It is very serious. There is a real fear that we could see a land war on the continent of Europe and we haven’t seen that for a very long time.

“Today, we’re coordinating our response, of course, with our European partners, under UN partners, the Russian exercises off the coast of Cork and Kerry, while not illegal, are not welcome. But we don’t believe that they’re connected to the events in Russia and Ukraine, but we certainly would prefer that they were not happening and that message is being conveyed to the ambassador.”

Speaking over the weekend, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, said that the military exercises were not welcome.

“That is in international waters but it is also part of the Exclusive Economic Zone of Ireland. And so we don’t have the power to prevent this happening,” he said.

“But certainly, I’ve made it clear to the Russian ambassador in Ireland that it’s not welcome. This isn’t a time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what’s happening with and in Ukraine at the moment. And so I think it’s important that I would brief my colleagues on those intentions.”

Security analyst Tom Clonan, writing for The Journal, described how Ireland is Europe’s blind spot due to lack of radar infrastructure on the island.

“The Russians know that Ireland is the only country in the EU that does not have the technology to monitor their manoeuvers. By locating their activities off the Irish coast, they will be in a position to monitor and measure NATO and US response times.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“In recent years, Russian military aircraft have repeatedly incurred into Irish controlled airspace – forcing the RAF to scramble, intercept and shadow these intruders out of EU airspace. Most recently, at the outset of Covid in March 2020, RAF Typhoons intercepted Russian ‘Bear’ Tupolev bombers off the west coast of Ireland,” he wrote.

Ambassador Filatov said, despite the fears of the international security community. there was nothing to worry about and that members of the Department of Foreign Affairs had been briefed on the matter.

The Russian ambassador said that Ireland wasn’t the choice for these exercises, but this is the space for naval training for other areas, including Russia.

“There is no Irish connection here whatsoever,” he said.

He also said he does not believe there will be any harm to infrastructure, marine life, air traffic or maritime traffic as a result of the exercises.

He added that there is “nothing surprising, nothing sensational” about the military exercises.