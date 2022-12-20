Man accused of brother's murder in Tralee cemetery fails to overturn bail refusal

A MAN ACCUSED of the murder of his brother at a Tralee funeral is to remain in custody after an appeal against a refusal of his bail application was rejected.

The Court of Appeal today dismissed an appeal brought by Patrick Dooley (35) seeking for the rejection of his bail application to be overturned.

Mr Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, Co Kerry, is charged that on 5 October last he murdered Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, contrary to Common Law.

On 26 October, Mr Dooley was denied bail by the High Court after the State opposed the application on grounds that the accused’s release would be a risk to the community and that he was also a flight risk.

In dismissing the appeal, Justice John Edwards said today that he agreed with the concerns of the High Court judge and that no conditions could satisfy him regarding granting bail. He then dismissed the appeal.