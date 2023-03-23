Advertisement

Thursday 23 March 2023
PA Sebastian Coe [file photo].
# decision
World Athletics says transgender women no longer allowed to compete in female events
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the organisation had consulted with various stakeholders about the issue.
4.9k
0
1 hour ago

TRANSGENDER WOMEN WILL no longer be allowed to compete in female track and field events regardless of their levels of testosterone, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has said.

Speaking after a meeting of the global track and field federation’s decision-making body, Coe sad: “The Council has agreed to exclude male or female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female world ranking competitions from March the 31st this year.”

Coe said World Athletics had consulted with stakeholders including the International Olympic Committee and national federations about the issue of transgender athletes.

“The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category,” he said.

“Many believe there is insufficient evidence that trans women do not retain advantage over biological women and want more evidence that any physical advantages have been ameliorated before they are willing to consider an option for inclusion into the female category.”

He added: “The judgement we took… was, I believe, in the best interests of our sport.

“We’re not saying ‘no’ forever,” he said, adding that a working group headed by a transgender person would be created to further monitor scientific developments.

– © AFP 2023

Author
The42 Team
