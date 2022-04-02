#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 2 April 2022
Advertisement

Tráth na gCeist: How much do you know about the current state of the Irish language?

How much do you know about the Irish language and its place in society?

By Carl Kinsella Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,000 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5725140

THIS MONTH THE Good Information Project has focused on Gaeltacht and Irish language issues, exploring both the challenges facing an Ghaeilge as well as the many reasons for hope.

Our live event in Kerry, “An Ghaeilge: Faoi bhrú nó faoi bhláth?”, saw our panel of experts sounding a positive note on the current perception of Irish among the population. However, there is more to be done when it comes to preserving the Gaeltacht – not least with regard to the provision housing and amenities in those areas.

Irish also faces institutional struggles both in the Republic and Northern Ireland, but its popularity on social media and learning apps such as Duolingo suggests that there is a bedrock of support for an Ghaeilge.

As always, we’re rounding of this month’s cycle with a quiz. Don’t worry, we won’t be testing you on your Irish, but you can take it to see how well you know the current state of the Irish language. Go n-éirí leat!

According to the Census 2016, how many people speak Irish daily?
53,803
73,803

93,803
113,803
Sticking with Census data... Which county has the highest percentage of Irish speakers?
Galway
Mayo

Cork
Kerry
How many Gaeilscoileanna are operating in Ireland between primary and secondary levels?
124
194

234
274
What was the name of the Irish film put forward for nomination in the Best International Feature at this year's Oscars?
Arracht
Belfast

An Cailín Ciùin
Foscadh
What is the most commonly-spoken language in Ireland after English and Irish?
Portuguese
Chinese

Polish
Spanish
Which university recently saw controversy over plans for an all-Irish speaking residency scheme on campus?
UCC
Trinity College Dublin

Queen's University Belfast
Ulster University
Before Covid, how many teenagers attended summer Gaeltachts each year?
27,000
37,000

47,000
57,000
How many people are studying Irish on Duolingo as of 2021, according to Duoplanet?
600,000
800,000

1,000,000
1,200,000
In what year did a Gaeilscoil first receive funding in Northern Ireland?
1973
1977

1980
1984
Of the 1.8 million people in Ireland who say they can speak Irish, how many report never speaking it outside of school?
380,000
580,000

780,000
980,000
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Bean an tí
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Gaeltacht cigire
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Dalta
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Níos mó iarracht ag teastáil
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie