Tráth na gCeist: How much do you know about the current state of the Irish language?

THIS MONTH THE Good Information Project has focused on Gaeltacht and Irish language issues, exploring both the challenges facing an Ghaeilge as well as the many reasons for hope.
Our live event in Kerry, “An Ghaeilge: Faoi bhrú nó faoi bhláth?”, saw our panel of experts sounding a positive note on the current perception of Irish among the population. However, there is more to be done when it comes to preserving the Gaeltacht – not least with regard to the provision housing and amenities in those areas.
Irish also faces institutional struggles both in the Republic and Northern Ireland, but its popularity on social media and learning apps such as Duolingo suggests that there is a bedrock of support for an Ghaeilge.
As always, we’re rounding of this month’s cycle with a quiz. Don’t worry, we won’t be testing you on your Irish, but you can take it to see how well you know the current state of the Irish language. Go n-éirí leat!
