Tráth na gCeist: How much do you know about the current state of the Irish language?

THIS MONTH THE Good Information Project has focused on Gaeltacht and Irish language issues, exploring both the challenges facing an Ghaeilge as well as the many reasons for hope.

Our live event in Kerry, “An Ghaeilge: Faoi bhrú nó faoi bhláth?”, saw our panel of experts sounding a positive note on the current perception of Irish among the population. However, there is more to be done when it comes to preserving the Gaeltacht – not least with regard to the provision housing and amenities in those areas.

Irish also faces institutional struggles both in the Republic and Northern Ireland, but its popularity on social media and learning apps such as Duolingo suggests that there is a bedrock of support for an Ghaeilge.

As always, we’re rounding of this month’s cycle with a quiz. Don’t worry, we won’t be testing you on your Irish, but you can take it to see how well you know the current state of the Irish language. Go n-éirí leat!

According to the Census 2016, how many people speak Irish daily? 53,803 73,803

93,803 113,803 Sticking with Census data... Which county has the highest percentage of Irish speakers? Galway Mayo

Cork Kerry How many Gaeilscoileanna are operating in Ireland between primary and secondary levels? 124 194

234 274 What was the name of the Irish film put forward for nomination in the Best International Feature at this year's Oscars? Arracht Belfast

An Cailín Ciùin Foscadh What is the most commonly-spoken language in Ireland after English and Irish? Portuguese Chinese

Polish Spanish Which university recently saw controversy over plans for an all-Irish speaking residency scheme on campus? UCC Trinity College Dublin

Queen's University Belfast Ulster University Before Covid, how many teenagers attended summer Gaeltachts each year? 27,000 37,000

47,000 57,000 How many people are studying Irish on Duolingo as of 2021, according to Duoplanet? 600,000 800,000

1,000,000 1,200,000 In what year did a Gaeilscoil first receive funding in Northern Ireland? 1973 1977

1980 1984 Of the 1.8 million people in Ireland who say they can speak Irish, how many report never speaking it outside of school? 380,000 580,000

780,000 980,000 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Bean an tí Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Gaeltacht cigire Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Dalta Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Níos mó iarracht ag teastáil Share your result: Share