This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Treated like cattle: Justice Committee chair says 'profiteering' use of hotels for asylum seekers should end

The Justice Committee today launched its report into Direct Provision.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 1:58 PM
49 minutes ago 2,512 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4930197
Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin
Image: GoogleMaps
Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin
Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin
Image: GoogleMaps

THE CHAIRMAN OF a Justice Oireachtas Committee has said the use of hotels and B&Bs to accommodate asylum seekers should be stopped. 

Speaking at the launch of The Oireachtas Committee on Justice’s report into Ireland’s Direct Provision system, Sinn Féin TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin described the continued contracting of private premises for international protection applicants as “disgraceful”. 

Since September 2018, asylum seekers have been placed in hotels and B&Bs due to the Justice Deparment’s difficulty sourcing suitable accommodation. 

There are currently over 1,500 international protection applicants – including 226 children – living in emergency accommodation with 37 hotels and B&Bs in counties contracted by RIA to provide bed and board.

The Department of Justice has paid €28 million to private businesses providing emergency accommodation since last year. 

The average daily rate across Direct Provision centres is €35, according to the Department. The average cost for emergency accommodation is €100 per person per night, TheJournal.ie recently reported

“We believe [emergency accommodation] should end. Full stop. End of story,” Ó Caoláin told TheJournal.ie, adding that asylum seekers are currently being treated “like cattle” by being moved from centre to centre with little notice in order to accommodate private functions.  

“The arrangement is disgraceful,” he said. “The people who are providing [emergency accommodation] are doing it to line their own pockets. They’re using people as a means to profit.”

Over the past year, a number of issues for those living in hotels and B&Bs have been reported by TheJournal.ie including difficulties accessing GP services, delays in PPS numbers being allocated in order to receive weekly payment, lack of educational access for children and unsuitable accommodation.

Criticism has been levelled at a lack of vulnerability assessments for people entering the country before being moved directly to emergency accommodation. These assessments aim to identify specific reception needs for people. 

Related Read

12.12.19 Direct Provision should be 'replaced' or 'fundamentally reformed', Justice Committee concludes

Most recently, TheJournal.ie reported ongoing difficulties for people living at The Clayton Hotel in Dublin. 

In its report today, the Justice Committee called for the government to move away from a reliance on private companies to provide accommodation for asylum seekers and said the Justice Department should establish an independent inspectorate for Direct Provision centres. 

“There is a need for regular, unannounced monitoring and inspections of direct provision centres, possibly by extending the remit of the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) into this area,” the report states. 

It also said a legal requirement should be placed on Local Authorities to develop integration strategies for asylum seekers and that “extensive training” should be provided to personnel working within the Direct Provision system. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie