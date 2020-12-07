#Open journalism No news is bad news

'The pain is getting more difficult to bear': New appeal on 20th anniversary of Trevor Deely's disappearance

Gardaí continue to appeal for information that may help locate Trevor Deely.

By Sean Murray Monday 7 Dec 2020, 1:16 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE TODAY renewing their appeal to the public for information that could lead to tracing the whereabouts of Trevor Deely, on the 20th anniversary of his disappearance.

On 7 November 2000, Trevor spent an evening socialising with work colleagues at a Christmas party. He never returned home. 

His disappearance in the early hours of 8 December remains the subject of a live and active garda investigation. 

A Crimestoppers €100,000 reward is still active and available to anyone who comes forward with information that assist in locating Trevor or provides significant progress in the case.

Speaking today at Pearse Street Garda Station, Inspector Katherina Joyce said: “After spending the night socialising in Dublin City without incident 22-year-old Trevor Deely was last seen on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road, at approximately 4:14am on 8 December 2000.

Our investigation continues to focus on trying to establish the identity of a man dressed in dark / black clothing pictured in CCTV footage talking to Trevor at a gate on Wilton Terrace at the rear entrance to Trevor’s work place. We believe the same man can later be seen walking a short distance behind Trevor in CCTV footage at the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road, he has never been identified.
This was the last known sighting of Trevor Deely and we believe the man pictured in this CCTV may have vital information that help us to solve this case.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

“We would ask this man or anyone who can identify him to come forward.

“We believe the answers we require may be found in the community and at this time we are appealing to those who, for whatever reason, have not been in a position to come forward to date to reconsider contacting us.”

Gardaí said today they remain committed to finding answers for Trevor’s family and bring closure to the case. 

Speaking on behalf of the Deely family, Trevor’s sister Michele said: “We are desperate to find Trevor. It is hard to believe we are now 20 years without him. He is the ‘baby’ of our family and we have spent the last two decades doing all we can to find him.

But we are still stuck in the same place of not knowing anything beyond his last confirmed sighting at the top of Haddington Road. The pain of not knowing where Trevor is, is getting more and more difficult to bear. Please help us. All we want to know is, where is Trevor?

In August 2017, gardaí launched a search at a wooded area in Chapelizod. Although a gun was discovered at the site, no human remains were found and investigators have been reluctant to link the firearm to the young man’s disappearance.

The search was called off in September that year and gardaí said they had not found anything at the site that would assist them in helping to locate Trevor.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they may believe it to be, to contact the incident room at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025, or any Garda station.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy

