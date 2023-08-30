'Tipperary is reeling': Local reps pay tribute to young boy and two adults killed in Cashel crash

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LOCAL COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVES have paid tribute to a young child and two adults who have died after a crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary last night.
Gardaí have confirmed& that a man and a woman in their 40s, both backseat passengers, and a three-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene yesterday evening.
Two more passengers – the male driver of the vehicle and an adult woman front seat passenger, both in their 20s – were taken to Tipperary University Hospital, where their condition is described as serious.
The crash has sent shock through the community in Tipperary, which was already feeling the loss of Grace McSweeney, Luke McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy who died in a crash in nearby Clonmel on Leaving Certificate results night.
Local Fine Gael councillor Declan Burgess said the community was “numb” at hearing the news on the crash in Cashel yesterday.
“This is devastating news for the community of Cashel this evening. I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to the families of those involved,” Burgess said.
This is especially difficult for the people of Cashel tonight, given Tipperary is still reeling from the road tragedy in Clonmel last weekend.
“I would like to thank all the emergency services personnel who were at the scene quickly tonight, doing very tough work in difficult circumstances.
“I’d also like to thank the residents in the Windmill and Kingstown areas who were out assisting where needed.”
Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne said the affected family were local to Cashel and had lived there all their lives.
“Little did we know when we heard of the tragedy last week in Clonmel that within a week and before funerals take place, that we were going to be faced with another tragic accident that has claimed the lives of three people,” Browne said.
He said that the actions of the emergency services last night were “brilliant” and that “what they face on a daily basis needs to be recognised”.
He said it is “extra pressure” on emergency services when a child is involved in a crash.
Local priest Father Michael Toomey, who spoke at a vigil in Clonmel on Sunday to pay tribute to the four young people who died in that incident, said that Tipperary now “suffers again”.
He said that the Cashel crash was “just heartbreaking” and added: “Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight’s tragedy in Cashel.”
Cathal Ó hÉanna, a Sinn Féin representative in Cahir, described the incident as “tragic news”.
“My thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected by this horrific event,” he said.
He urged anyone travelling in the area to obey instructions from gardaí.
Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Roger Kennedy described it as a “terribly sad situation” and send his sympathies to the family of the victims.
“They are a large extended family, they have great support here and there will be great support for them from the community,” he said.
The Tipperary Fire Service also shared a message of condolence, sending “thoughts and prayers to the family and friends and the wider Cashel community of those involved in last night’s fatal road tragedy and to the emergency services who attended”.
Additional reporting by Diarmuid Pepper
