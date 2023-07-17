Tributes paid after Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran killed in car crash in Co Mayo

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following the death of singer Ronan Keating’s brother Ciaran in a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3.35pm yesterday on the N5 at Ballymiles near Swinford.

A driver from one these vehicles, Ciaran Keating, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a male, was taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

A man and woman, both passengers from each car were also receiving treatment over the weekend. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Tributes have been paid to Ciaran Keating since the news emerged over the weekend of the death.

Cork City FC, who his son Ruairí Keating played for, said the club is “saddened at the passing” of Ciaran.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time,” the club said.

“We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time,” it said, adding that “funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course”.

“May he rest in peace.”

All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.



We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time.



May he rest in peace.



We ask that the family’s… pic.twitter.com/g3sclk9GaE — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) July 16, 2023

Sligo Rovers FC said the club “extends our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and his family at this extremely difficult time”.

“Ciaran was a regular here when Ruairí started out in his career with our academy. May he rest in peace,” it said.

The League of Ireland also expressed its condolences to the Keating family.

Advertisement

A tweet said: “The League of Ireland is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Ruairí Keating’s father Ciaran.

“We would like to send our condolences to Ruairi and his family and all at @CorkCityFC at this very difficult time.”

Westport councillor John O’Malley passed on his condolences to the Keating family.

“We are shocked by this news and are thinking of his wife and children and his extended family,” he said.

The Marie Keating Foundation has also paid tribute to Ciaran Keating, who, along with his family, established the foundation following the death of his mother Marie to breast cancer 25 years ago.

“The whole team and board of the Marie Keating Foundation are devastated to learn of the tragic death of Ciaran Keating,” the foundation said in a tweet.

Ciaran was such a great supporter of our work and often acted as relief driver of our Mobile Information Unit in the West when time allowed. He joined us recently to celebrate 25 years of the Foundation at our annual celebrity golf classic in the K-Club. — Marie Keating Foundation (@MarieKeating) July 16, 2023

“Ciaran was such a great supporter of our work and often acted as a relief driver of our mobile information unit in the west when time allowed. He joined us recently to celebrate 25 years of the foundation at our annual celebrity golf classic in the K-Club,” it said.

“Our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife Annemarie, his children Ruairí, Conall and Ashling Marie, his father Gerry, to his brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan and to his sister, our friend and colleague Linda, and to his extended family,” it added.

“May he rest in peace.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Ronan Keating rose to prominence during the 1990s as a member of boyband Boyzone.

He later enjoyed a successful music career and has presented radio and TV programmes.

He appeared on ITV1 on Saturday as a judge on The Voice Kids.

With reporting by Press Association