Tributes paid to BBC journalist and Co Wexford native Nick Sheridan, who has died aged 32

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to BBC journalist and Co Wexford native Nick Sheridan, who has died at the age of 32.

He worked for BBC Scotland and previously worked for RTÉ, where he was the host of the children’s TV news programme, news2day.

As well as his career in journalism, Nick was also an author of children’s books, such as ‘Breaking News: How to Tell What’s Real From What’s Rubbish’ which helped children to combat disinformation in the news cycle.

Gary Smith, Head of News at BBC Scotland, said Nick was “one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them”.

He described Nick as “funny, clever, and kind” and sent his condolences to Nick’s family and friends.

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon also sent her condolences to Nick’s family and friends, and remarked that Nick was “talented, vivacious, and full of potential”.

So terribly sad to read this. It is truly awful. Nick was young, talented, vivacious, and full of potential. What a horrible, senseless loss. My thoughts are with his family, colleagues and many friends 💔 https://t.co/1hSXoLCf5L — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 7, 2024

The managing director RTÉ News and Current Affairs Deirdre McCarthy said she was “devastated by the very sad news of Nick’s sudden death”.

McCarthy added: “Nick joined the news2day team as a young journalism graduate and under the guidance of programme editors Avril Hoare and Annemarie Smyth he developed into an outstanding journalist and presenter.

“We were delighted to see him go on to join BBC Scotland and to become a successful children’s author.”

Nick attended Dublin City University and graduated from its journalism class of 2013.

DCU’s Institute of Future Media, Democracy, and Society today said it was deeply saddened by Nick’s passing.

The Journal’s senior media producer Nicky Ryan has also paid tribute, describing Nick Sheridan as a “wonderful friend, amazing person, and an incredibly talented journalist”.