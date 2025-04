TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Pope Francis by a number of political figures following his death aged 88.

The pontiff had been unwell for some time. In February, he was admitted to hospital in Rome for bronchitis, where he spent five weeks before being discharged to convalesce. In recent weeks, Francis was spotted out around Rome and attending various religious events.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that it was “with profound sadness” that the world had learned of the pope’s passing.

On behalf of the government and people of Ireland, Martin offered his condolences to “all who mourn him”, including “the Catholic community worldwide that has lost an exceptional leader”.

Martin said that Francis holds a “special place” in the hearts of Irish people, and mentioned his visit to Ireland in 2018. During the visit, Martin had met with him in Dublin Castle, and said today that he was “impressed by his vision of a Catholic Church that is open, compassionate, and focused on the needs of the most vulnerable”.

Advertisement

“Pope Francis’s legacy is his message of peace, reconciliation, and solidarity that lives in the hearts of those he inspired,” Martin concluded.

“May he rest in peace, and may his memory continue to guide us as we strive to build a world that reflects his vision of love and compassion for all.”

A statement from the Tánaiste said similar of Francis’s time serving as the pontiff, also mentioning the 2018 visit to Ireland, as Simon Harris extended his own condolences.

He said that the pope had worked to make the Catholic Church “more inclusive, promoting reconciliation, unity, and compassion over division”.

“Pope Francis’ influence transcended the Vatican, offering moral leadership during times of uncertainty. His teachings on poverty, migration, and refugees remain relevant as we confront global inequality and division.

“Pope Francis bore his illness with great dignity and courage. As so many people in Ireland and as Christians across the world mourn his loss, we find strength in his message of hope, mercy, and compassion, which will continue to inspire us to build a better world for all,” Harris said.