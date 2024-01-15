Advertisement
Funeral for Tristan Sherry - man killed in Blanchardstown restaurant - to take place tomorrow

Last week, 40-year-old Jason Hennessy Snr, died in hospital after being critically injured in the shooting.
THE FUNERAL OF Tristan Sherry, who died in the incident at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve, is to take place tomorrow. 

Two men died after the attack at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown, with suspected gunman Tristan Sherry, aged 26, fatally assaulted in the restaurant.

Last week, 40-year-old Jason HennessSnr, died in hospital after being critically injured in the shooting.

It is understood Hennessy Snr was shot in the neck and upper body while having a meal with family and friends in the steakhouse. 

The restaurant, on the Main Street of the Blanchardstown Village, about 650 metres away from the Blanchardstown Garda Station, was busy at the time of the incident.

Sherry’s funeral is due to take place tomorrow. It’s understood the funeral will take place in Finglas and a large Garda security operation will be in place for it. 

His death notice on RIP.ie reads: “Predeceased by his Dad Mano, his nanny Ann and grandad Willie Sherry. Tristan will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken Mam Mary and sister Savanna, beloved daughter ARIA, aunts Yvonne, Priscilla, Leona and a very wide circle of friends.”

There have been multiple people brought before the court to date charged in relation with the Christmas Eve incident.

