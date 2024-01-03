Advertisement
Dublin

Gardaí investigating Christmas Eve gangland murder make second arrest

Tristan Sherry (26) died after being assaulted and a man in his 40s suffered gunshot wounds in the incident at Browne’s Steakhouse, Blanchardstown.
48 minutes ago

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the murder of Tristan Sherry after an alleged shooting on Christmas Eve in a Dublin restaurant have arrested a second man. 

Tristan Sherry (26) died after being assaulted and a man in his 40s suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at around 8pm on Sunday, 24 December.

Gardaí had arrested and charged a man with the murder in recent days.  

They made their second arrest today as they continue to investigate the incident. 

“Gardaí have arrested a male in relation to the investigation into the murder of Tristan Sherry that occurred at a premises on the Main Street in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 at approximately 8pm on Sunday, 24th December 2023.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in West Dublin.

“The male is the second arrest made as part of this investigation,” a spokesperson said. 

