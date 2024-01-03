Gardaí investigating Christmas Eve gangland murder make second arrest

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the murder of Tristan Sherry after an alleged shooting on Christmas Eve in a Dublin restaurant have arrested a second man.

Tristan Sherry (26) died after being assaulted and a man in his 40s suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at around 8pm on Sunday, 24 December.

Gardaí had arrested and charged a man with the murder in recent days.

They made their second arrest today as they continue to investigate the incident.

“Gardaí have arrested a male in relation to the investigation into the murder of Tristan Sherry that occurred at a premises on the Main Street in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 at approximately 8pm on Sunday, 24th December 2023.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in West Dublin.

“The male is the second arrest made as part of this investigation,” a spokesperson said.