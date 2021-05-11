#Open journalism No news is bad news

Queen's Speech has no mention of Troubles amnesty but Boris Johnson says plans coming 'in due course'

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II read out the government’s legislative plans in the House of Lords today

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 11 May 2021, 2:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,670 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5434082
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE UK GOVERNMENT has not announced any immediate legislative plans to prevent future Troubles prosecutions but has insisted laws in this area will come “in due course”. 

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II read out the government’s legislative plans in the House of Lords today but the programme did not refer to a bill to deal with legacy issues in Northern Ireland. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said however that legislation is forthcoming. He said that the UK government’s legacy package will deliver “better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans”, focused on reconciliation and ending the “cycle of investigations”. 

It had been reported that Johnson’s government was to introduce a statute of limitations to stop people being charged over incidents that occurred before the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. 

The Times and Daily Telegraph had said the bar on prosecutions would apply across the board, including former British Army soldiers and paramilitaries, but that an exemption would still enable war crimes, such as torture, to be prosecuted. 

Plans for an effective pre-1998 amnesty prompted condemnation from politicians on both sides of the border in Ireland

The development comes on the day that a coroner in Belfast ruled that the use of lethal force by British Army in the 1971 Ballymurphy Massacre was not justified. 

Last week, two former British paratroopers accused of the murder of an Official IRA leader were formally acquitted after prosecutors offered no further evidence at their trial. 

Referring to the absence of the legacy bill from today’s Queen’s Speech, Downing Street’s official spokesperson said it did not mean it would not be published: “We want to do this promptly and we also want to make sure this is done properly.

“We have listened to a wide range of stakeholders since last March and we’ve also engaged substantially with the Irish government and the Northern Ireland parties on this issue and we will bring forward legislation in due course.” 

- With reporting by Press Association 

