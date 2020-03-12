Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to the US - except from the UK

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has said he is suspending all travel between the US and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

He said the “strong but necessary” restrictions would not apply to the UK.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the “foreign virus” and saying US clusters were “seeded” by European travellers.

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

Trump said the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the US would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

The Taoiseach, who is in Washington DC , and due to meet with the president tomorrow, was whisked away at the Irish Funds Gala to be briefed on the situation by his officials, including Secretary General of the Department of An Taoiseach Martin Fraser this evening.

Trump said he was also directing agencies to provide unspecified financial relief for “for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus,” and asked Congress to take action to extend it.

Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

“This is not a financial crisis,” he said. “This just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world.”

More as we get it…

With reporting by Associate Press