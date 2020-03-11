This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Coronavirus: Nine more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Republic of Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the details this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 7:12 PM
1 hour ago 103,236 Views 144 Comments
Briefing at the Department of Health.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed nine more cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. 

This brings the total number of cases in the Republic to 43, up from 34 yesterday.

The first Irish death from the virus was also confirmed today. A woman died in a hospital in the east of the country where she was being treated. 

Of the new cases, four are male, from the south of the country and associated with recent travel. One female from the south of the country is also affected, having had contact with a recent confirmed case of Covid-19.

Another male from the south of Ireland has also been diagnosed, after having recent contact with a confirmed case.

Meanwhile, three males from the east of the country are affected – two of those associated with travel and a third associated with contact with a recent case.

Earlier today, the North’s Public Health Agency confirmed two more cases there, bringing the total number in Northern Ireland to 18. 

The total number of cases on the island of Ireland now stands at 61.

Earlier today, the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This evening Tánaiste Simon Coveney updated travel advice for Spain, advising against all on-essential travel to three regions, including the capital Madrid.

In a statement on Twitter, the foreign affairs minister pointed to a significant rise in the number of confirmed cases in Spain and urged caution when travelling to the country. 

He advised against all non-essential travel to the regions of Madrid, Vitoria & Labastida in the Basque Country and La Rioja.

“A significant number of new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Spain, on mainland & Balearic & Canary Islands. If u are in Spain, monitor developments closely & follow advice from Local Authorities [sic],” he said. 

“This evening we are upgrading our overall security status in respect of Spain to “exercise a high degree of caution” & advising against non-essential travel to the following areas: Madrid, Vitoria & Labastida in the Basque Country and La Rioja.”

Symptoms

Covid-19 is spread through droplets caused by sneezing or coughing, or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on within a particular time frame. It cannot be passed through your skin, and it’s thought that it’s unlikely to be airborne.

It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show. 

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands. 

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fever
  • Breathing difficulties.

With reporting from Conor McCrave

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

