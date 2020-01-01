This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 1 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump deploys hundreds of US soldiers to Middle East after embassy attack in Iraq

Thousands of soldiers may be deployed in the coming days.

By Associated Press Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 8:32 AM
56 minutes ago 2,772 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4950742
US President Donald Trump
Image: Michael Kappeler/DPA/PA Images
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Image: Michael Kappeler/DPA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has ordered that some 750 American soldiers be deployed to the Middle East, with about 3,000 more prepared for possible deployment in the coming days following an attack on the US embassy compound in Iraq.

Trump said Iran was “fully responsible” for the attack in which no US casualties or evacuations were reported.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said last night that “in response to recent events” in Iraq, and at Trump’s direction, he had authorised the immediate deployment of the infantry battalion from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Esper did not specify the soldiers’ destination, but a US official familiar with the decision said they will go to Kuwait.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today,” Esper said in a written statement.

Additional soldiers from the 82nd Airborne’s quick-deployment brigade, known officially as its Immediate Response Force, were prepared to deploy, Esper said.

The US official, who provided unreleased details on condition of anonymity, said the full brigade of some 4,000 soldiers may deploy.

‘Big price’ 

The breach of the embassy compound in Baghdad yesterday revealed growing strains between the US and Iraq, raising questions about the future of Washington’s military mission there.

Trump tweeted yesterday: “They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

Related Read

31.12.19 Protesters storm US embassy in Baghdad chanting 'Death to America'

American airstrikes on Sunday killed 25 fighters of  the Kataeb Hezbollahan, an Iran-backed militia in Iraq.

The US said those strikes were in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor and the wounding of American and Iraqi troops in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the US blamed on the militia.

The American strikes angered the Iraqi government, which called them an unjustified violation of its sovereignty.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many,” Trump tweeted from his estate in Florida.

“We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie