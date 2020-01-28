This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump hosts rival Israeli leaders on the eve of unveiling 'historic' peace plan

There is scepticism over the plan’s chances of success in the Middle East.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 7:36 AM
52 minutes ago 2,144 Views 3 Comments
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump at the White House.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump at the White House.
Image: PA

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump hosted Israel’s prime minister and his chief rival at the White House on the eve of unveiling a Middle East peace plan.

Trump expressed confidence that despite Palestinian rejection, they would go along with a blueprint he said was “very good for them”.

The Trump proposal is widely expected to be favourable to Israel, with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Gantz speaking in glowing terms about the president and his initiative.

There is scepticism over the plan’s chances of success as the Palestinians are refusing to speak to the US president as well as urging other Arab nations to boycott today’s event. 

The meetings come a month before Netanyahu and Gantz are set to face off in national elections for the third time in less than a year, and both were looking to project leadership in their separate meetings with the president.

Trump called his proposal a great “opportunity” but would not discuss further details, noting that its release has long been delayed because of the uncertain political situation in Israel.

He refused to answer questions over whether it would include Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank, signalling that it was premature for Palestinians to rule it out.

“I think in the end they’re going to want it. It’s very good for them,” Trump said alongside Netanyahu.

We’re going to show a plan. It’s been worked on by everybody, and we’ll see whether or not it catches hold. If it does, that would be great, and if it doesn’t, we can live with it, too. But I think it might have a chance.

Netanyahu has hailed it as a chance to “make history” and define Israel’s final borders. At the White House, he pointed out Trump’s gestures to Israel as well as his strong stance against Iran.

“You have made our alliance stronger than ever,” he said to Trump.

Shortly after Netanyahu left, Gantz was invited into the White House for his first meeting with Trump.

Speaking to reporters later, Gantz did not disclose details of their conversation, but he did praise the president. 

He called the peace plan “a significant and historic milestone” that he looked forward to implementing once he became prime minister, in tandem with other countries in the region — specifically mentioning Jordan.

In the run-up to the 2 March vote, Netanyahu has called for annexing parts of the West Bank and imposing Israeli sovereignty on all its settlements there.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, and the Jordan Valley in particular is considered a vital security asset.

Reports in Israeli media have speculated that Trump’s plan could include the possible annexation of large pieces of territory that the Palestinians seek for a future independent state.

American approval could give Netanyahu the type of cover to go ahead with a move he has resisted taking for more than a decade in power.

Annexing Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank would appeal to his hardline nationalist supporters, but would almost certainly torpedo the viability of an independent Palestinian state and infuriate neighbouring Jordan.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh denounced the still-unpublished proposal in Ramallah, saying it “doesn’t constitute a basis for resolving the conflict”.

He said the plan violates international law and “comes from a party that has lost its credibility to be an honest broker in a serious and genuine political process”.

