House of Representatives to proceed with articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi made the announcement this afternoon.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 2:43 PM
51 minutes ago 3,558 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4919752
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE US HOUSE of Representatives is to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump. 

It comes following weeks of hearings involving witnesses to the controversial phone call with President Zelensky of Ukraine, in which he asked for an investigation into the son of his rival presidential candidate, Joe Biden, to be launched. 

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do surely at the peril of our republic. In America, no one is above the law,” Pelosi said. 

“Over the past few weeks, through the intelligence committee working with the foreign affairs and oversight committee, the American people have heard the testimony of truly patriotic career public servants, distinguished diplomats and decorated war heroes. Some of the president’s own appointments. 

“The facts are uncontested. The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security, withholding military aid in a crucial of oval office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival.”

“The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit… Today I am asking out chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

A White House spokesperson said Democrats should be “ashamed” after their leader in the lower house of Congress pulled the trigger on impeaching Donald Trump.

“Democrats should be ashamed,” Trump’s chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a tweet.

Around an hour before the announcement from Pelosi, Trump took to Twitter in his latest attack against the Democrats who launched an inquiry into his phone call with the Ukrainian leader. 

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy,” he said. 

“Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business.

“We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing.”

