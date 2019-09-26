This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Visits of Trump and Pence this year cost An Garda Síochána between €15-18 million

The figure was about half the security costs for Pope Francis’ visit last year.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 6:52 PM
24 minutes ago 1,110 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4826600
Trump bids farewell to Doonbeg in June of this year.
Image: SMG/PA Images
Trump bids farewell to Doonbeg in June of this year.
Trump bids farewell to Doonbeg in June of this year.
Image: SMG/PA Images

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has said this year’s visits by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence cost the force between €15-18 million.

Harris was speaking during a public meeting of the Policy Authority this afternoon and said the cost included overtime, travel, lodging, meals and equipment.

The visits of Trump in June and Pence earlier this month both prompted huge security operations with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar predicting last year that a Trump visit would cost “several million euro”.

Harris provided the figure this afternoon as he was questioned by Dr. Moling Ryan about the budgetary preparations of An Garda Síochána for major security events.

Ryan noted that gardai are seeking reimbursement from government for the cost of security during both visits and he enquired whether such events could be allocated for in advance.

“Something not too dissimilar to that would happen on an annual basis, you have a Papal visit, you have a significant football matches, something like that, and is that not something foreseeable that ought to be built into your budgetary process?,” Ryan asked.

Security costs for Pope Francis’s visit last year were estimated at about €32 million, while visits of President Obama and Queen Elizabeth in 2011 were almost double the original estimate, costing €36 million.

In response, Harris said it was not possible to set aside “rainy day” funds in case money is needed for such a visit.

“The presidential and vice presidential visits were unknown to us when we were going through the estimates process on 1 January,” he said.

“It’s not reasonable as an accounting officer in effect to ask for a rainy day in the order of €15-18 million Because this isn’t just overtime, there’s travel and subsistence and lodging and meals but also then capital expenditure on equipment. And these are significant operations that we have to undertake and we can’t guess how many visits. We may have no visits in 2020.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie