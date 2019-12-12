This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Chill Greta': Trump mocks Thunberg after she was named Time's Person of the Year

In response, Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to read “Currently chilling”.

By Press Association Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 9,039 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4930816

GRETA THUNBERG HAS hit back at US President Donald Trump after he told her to “chill” and “go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend”.

Trump was responding today to the 16-year-old climate activist being named Time magazine’s Person Of The Year.

He tweeted: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

In response, Greta changed her Twitter bio soon after to: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Her Twitter bio has become her go-to platform for responding to her critics.

In recent months, Greta has described herself as a “very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” and a “kind but poorly informed teenager” in response to comments from Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin respectively.

Most recently she changed her bio to simply read “Pirralha” – a Portuguese word meaning brat – after Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro used the word to describe her.

time-person-of-the-year-2019 Greta Thunberg on the front of Time Magazine Source: Time/PA Images

Trump has a history of taking issue with Time’s picks for Person Of The Year.

In 2012, he tweeted the magazine had “lost all credibility” for failing to include him in its top 100 and in 2015 after Angela Merkel was recognised he said: “I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite. They picked person who is ruining Germany.”

Greta, who has become the face of youth activism over climate change, said yesterday that she was “a bit surprised” to be named as Time’s Person Of The Year.

Time said the award was for “sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie