Taoiseach says Trump could visit Ireland as early as June

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said the US President Donald Trump could visit Ireland as early as June.

Speaking to reporters in Chicago, on the second leg of his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US, Varadkar said that Trump did not tell him any specific date in which he might visit.

However, he said Trump is due to visit Europe twice in the next year – in June and December – adding that it would make sense for Trump to tag a visit to Ireland at the end of one of those trips.

Trump is expected to attend the D-day commemorations in June 2019 and the NATO summit in December.

Yesterday in the Oval Office, Trump has said that he hopes to visit Ireland this year.

Describing Ireland as a special place, Trump referenced his golf resort at Doonbeg in Co Clare.

“I have a very warm spot for Doonbeg, I will tell you that. And, it’s just a great place,” he said.

The US leader made similar comments during last year’s sit down in Washington DC.