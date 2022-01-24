#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Monday 24 January 2022
Liz Truss and Maros Sefcovic meet for 'constructive' talks on NI Brexit row

Truss said the “teams continue intensive discussions”.

By Press Association Monday 24 Jan 2022, 2:59 PM
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives for a meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels
Image: John Thys via PA Images
Image: John Thys via PA Images

THE UK AND European Union will continue “intensive discussions” to resolve the deadlock over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements, Liz Truss has said.

The British Foreign Secretary met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels today for talks aimed at making progress on issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a joint statement, the pair said there was a “constructive atmosphere” and they will meet again next week.

Officials will carry on talks this week before Truss and Sefcovic meet to take stock of the situation.

Truss said the “teams continue intensive discussions”.

The joint statement said today’s meeting “took place in a constructive atmosphere with the aim to advance the talks”.

As well as the ongoing discussions, the EU-UK Joint Committee will meet in February. This will be the first time the panel, set up to oversee the implementation and application of the Brexit divorce deal, will have met since June.

The joint statement said Truss and Sefcovic “reaffirmed their shared desire for a positive EU-UK relationship underpinned by our shared belief in freedom and democracy, and co-operation on common global challenges”.

The UK Government is seeking substantial changes to the protocol – which forms part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – arguing that it is hampering the free movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and damaging community relations.

Press Association

