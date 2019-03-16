This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mother and Baby Homes commission submits report on burial of those who died in institutions

The report has been submitted to Minister for Children Katherine Zappone.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 4:58 PM
53 minutes ago 1,744 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4546690
The grounds where an unmarked mass grave containing the remains of nearly 800 infants in Tuam Co Galway
Image: Rollingnews.ie
The grounds where an unmarked mass grave containing the remains of nearly 800 infants in Tuam Co Galway
The grounds where an unmarked mass grave containing the remains of nearly 800 infants in Tuam Co Galway
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE FIFTH INTERIM report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes will focus on burial arrangements of those who died while living in them.

The report, which has been submitted to Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, includes technical reports prepared as part of the commission’s investigation into the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

The investigation into the home, which was run by the Bon Secours nuns as a home for unmarried mothers from 1925 until 1961, announced in March 2017 that it had uncovered a significant amount of human remains at the site,

A decision to carry out a full forensic examination of the site was announced last October.

It follows an investigation into the home by local historian Catherine Corless, who cross-referenced death certifications from the home with local burials, and found that 796 children who died at the home were not given an official burial.

The Minister will consider the findings of the latest report and consult the Attorney General, before she seeks Government approval to publish the report as quickly as possible.

Related Reads

29.12.18 Excavations at Tuam mother and baby home expected to start in latter half of 2019
23.10.18 'Exceptionally important decision': Full forensic excavation of Tuam mother and baby home to take place
06.07.18 Tuam: Ex-residents and families want further excavation and DNA analysis

In a statement, a spokesman said that the “dignity and memory of those who died in these institutions” would be central to the Minister’s approach, and that she was sensitive to the expectations of families for an early publication date.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nicki Minaj's concert will NOT be rescheduled following today's last-minute cancellation
    121,952  84
    2
    		8ft fatberg made of wet wipes and nappies removed from sewer in Wicklow
    121,768  78
    3
    		Guardians of the Galaxy director rehired after being fired last year over old tweets that joked about rape
    58,679  45
    Fora
    1
    		A tiny brewery is planned for Dublin's docklands and it looks to belong to BrewDog
    372  0
    2
    		Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
    78  0
    The42
    1
    		LIVE: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
    73,178  10
    2
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    72,524  180
    3
    		As it happened: Wales U20 v Ireland U20, Grand Slam decider
    68,360  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ellen Degeneres said that Leo Varadkar taking his boyfriend to meet Mike Pence made her 'very happy'
    7,715  0
    2
    		Nicki Minaj fans chanted Cardi B's name outside the 3Arena after her last-minute cancellation
    7,352  0
    3
    		If you found Taylor Swift's 'squad' narrative insufferable, she sees your point
    4,969  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    DUBLIN
    Cluxton and McCaffrey drop out as Dublin name team to face Tyrone
    Cluxton and McCaffrey drop out as Dublin name team to face Tyrone
    Man appears in court over gun incident in Ballymun
    'I didn't realise how heavy it weighed on me': Homeless family on getting keys to their council house
    SHOOTING
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    Community gardaí attend Friday prayer at mosques in wake of New Zealand attack
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar says DUP 'don't want a no-deal'
    Varadkar says DUP 'don't want a no-deal'
    Ellen Degeneres said that Leo Varadkar taking his boyfriend to meet Mike Pence made her 'very happy'
    Taoiseach to march in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade today

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie