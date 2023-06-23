Tubridy off air this morning as union seeks answers from RTÉ over earnings

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 21 minutes ago
PRESENTER RYAN TUBRIDY will not be on air for his usual radio slot this morning after the revelation that he was paid hundreds of thousands more over the last six years than RTÉ disclosed.
Dee Forbes, the outgoing director general of RTE, is likely to be called before the Oireachtas’ Public Accounts Committee over the long-running discrepancy, the committee’s chair has said.
Meanwhile, ahead of a meeting today, Secretary of the RTÉ Trade Union Group Cearbhall Ó Síocháin has outlined that the union will be seeking answers from management about how the understatement of earnings occurred over the last six years and how it was not identified earlier.
Over 2017 to 2022 and in the first three months of this year, RTÉ underreported Tubridy’s earnings by a cumulative total of €345,000.
Chair of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh said it is “a matter of profound regret for the Board of RTÉ”, while Tubridy said he was “surprised by the announcements made in RTÉ’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts”.
In a statement, Tubridy said it was a “matter for RTÉ” and that he has “no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments”.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTÉ treated these payments in the way that they did nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”
An issue that was identified during a routine audit in late March of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts led the Board’s Audit and Risk Committee to commission an external review.
The review, carried out by Grant Thornton, uncovered the discrepancies between Tubridy’s actual earnings compared to the figures disclosed by RTÉ.
Brian Stanley, Sinn Féin TD and chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said this morning that the committee will seek answers about previous claims about cost cutting and cuts to the pay of top earning presenters made by Dee Forbes and RTÉ in the Oireachtas.
Stanley also said the revelation of the secret payments meant any increase in the licence fee would be “off the radar”.
““Who set this up? Who signed off on it and who knew about it? And who gave this the green light?”
Stanley questioned why inaccurate information about top presenters’ pay had been given “not once but a number of times by the senior people in RTE including Dee Forbes” and said the PAC would want to know whether there were other cases.
“Why did it take for it so long to come out in an internal audit? This is going on for five years. There’s huge questions about governance and accountability,” Stanley said.
He said he would like to see Forbes explaining exactly her role in relation to payments and what she knew about this situation.
Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning, TUG Secretary Cearbhall Ó Síocháin said that during negotiations on cost-cutting measures in 2021, the union was “shown the books and explained to us how things were particularly difficult for RTE financially at the moment”.
“It just defies belief really,” he said.
O’Síocháin said that “going forward, we will be seeking to meet with the Chair of the Board and get good engagement with Siún Ní Raghallaigh on that”.
“The questions really are quite simple. Why and how did this happen? Who initiated it? Who greenlit it? Why was it conducted in such a fashion that makes it look like it was a secret deal or that the money would be hidden? And why and how was this not spotted over six years, these discrepancies?
Tubridy resigned from his role as host of the Late Late Toy Show in mid-March this year but has continued to present a radio show on RTÉ each morning.
However, he will not be on air this morning for his 9am slot.
The slot will be presented by comedian Oliver Callan, who quipped on Twitter: “I’m sure I’ll find something to talk about while reviewing the papers…”
