Turf selling to continue through ‘traditional channels’ as smoky coal ban extended

THE SELLING OF turf through “traditional channels” will continue to be allowed and the ban on smoky coal will be extended nationwide under new regulations that are soon expected to become law.

At a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting this evening TDs and Senators were told that the new rules are due to be brought to Cabinet in the coming weeks and introduced before September.

The new regulations will continue to allow people with turf-cutting rights to be able to gift or sell turf as normal through “traditional channels”.

However, it will no longer be possible to sell turf from retail premises such as shops, petrol stations or fuel depots and selling it online or through any traditional media channels will no longer be permitted.

The regulations will also restrict the sale of wet wood as small bags of wood will be required to have a moisture content of less than 25%.

The Government is finalising the regulations and they are set to be agreed this week.

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party was told that the regulations will not impinge upon traditional practices associated with turf and the traditional trading of turf in rural areas will be maintained.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the main effect of the proposed solid fuel regulations will be to bring an end to the sale of smoky coal.

The Fianna Fáil leader said this fuel is the main contributor to air pollution in Ireland and causes significant health damage and loss of life.

Contains reporting from Christina Finn