Dublin: 15°C Sunday 13 November 2022
Four dead, 38 wounded in Istanbul explosion: governor

The blast occurred in the well-known Istiklal shopping street.

56 minutes ago 3,350 Views 2 Comments
File photo of the Istiklal shopping street
File photo of the Istiklal shopping street
Image: Depo Photos/ABACA

Updated 51 minutes ago

AN EXPLOSION THAT ripped through the heart of Istanbul today has left at least four people dead and 38 others wounded, the city governor said.

The explosion – the cause of which was unknown – occurred at 1:20 GMT in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists.

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that four people died, according to initial information.

The NTV television channel reported that there were “at least five to 10 injured” and showed emergency services and police deployed to the scene.

The area has been evacuated.

Images shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated it could be heard from far away and that there were also flames.

A wide black crater is also visible on the images as well as several bodies on the ground nearby.

Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016 claimed by the Islamic State group.

© AFP 2022

