Countries mobilise search and rescue teams to Turkey and Syria following earthquakes

INTERNATIONAL OFFERS TO help Turkey and Syria with rescue efforts have poured in after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the countries.

Over 1,400 people have been killed, with the death toll expected to rise. A second, 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey hours later.

Hundreds of people are still believed to be trapped under rubble, with rescue workers and residents in multiple cities continuing to search for survivors.

In a tweet earlier today, Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said Ireland “stands ready” to assist rescue efforts.

“Shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake that last night hit Türkiye and Syria,” Martin wrote.

“Our thoughts go to all those who lost loved ones, the injured, and first responders. Ireland stands ready to support local and international relief efforts.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is “monitoring the situation closely”.

Any Irish citizens that require consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Ireland in Ankara on 00 90 312 4591000.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted that his thoughts are with the people of Turkey and Syria this morning, “particularly with those first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake”.

“The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his war-torn country was “ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster.”

The message was reiterated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said Ukraine was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and damage” wreaked by the earthquake.

Search and rescue teams mobilised

In a joint statement, the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcichas said the bloc has “mobilised search and rescue teams for Turkey following its request to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism”.

“Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground,” the statement read.

“Italy, Spain and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well. The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in direct contact with the authorities in Turkey to coordinate further support if needed.”

The statement said the EU’s Copernicus satellite system has also been activated to provide emergency mapping services.

“The EU is also ready to support those affected in Syria, which has also reported casualties, through its humanitarian assistance programmes,” it continued.

India has said it will “immediately” send search and rescue from its National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with medical teams and relief material to Turkey.

Two NDRF teams comprising 100 personnel with dog squads and equipment were ready to be flown to the affected area, it said, with teams of trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines also being readied.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, saying he was “anguished” and “deeply pained” by the loss of lives in both Turkey and Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government was preparing to send medical and rescue assistance to Turkey.

“At the request of the Turkish government, I have instructed all authorities to make immediate preparations to provide medical, and search and rescue assistance,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“The foreign and defence ministers have already been in contact with their counterparts and we will – in the coming hours – agree on the dispatching of a delegation as soon as possible,” he said, while offering condolences to the Turkish people.

French aid agency Medécins sans Frontieres (MSF) said its teams have been responding in northern Syria since the early hours following the earthquake.

“In Idlib in northern Syria, we are treating patients in our supported hospitals, and our teams have donated emergency medical kits to other facilities in the region,” the agency said in a tweet.

“We remain in close contact with authorities in northwest Syria and in southern Turkey to better support based on their needs and support the people affected by the earthquake.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said 169 staff and 144 volunteers of the Turkish Red Crescent, part of the Red Cross Movement are supporting people affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF said it is ready to support those affected by the earthquakes “as the scale of destruction becomes clearer”, adding that “children are always among the most vulnerable when disasters strike”.

The Middle East regional director for the Norwegian Refugee Council, Carsten Hansen, said the organisation is assessing the situation “in order to provide direct support to those most affected”.

“Our thoughts are with those affected across areas, and with our staff and the people we serve, hit by today’s earthquake. The quake happened at the worst time of night at the worst time of the year,” Hansen said.

This is a disaster that will worsen the suffering of Syrians already struggling with a severe humanitarian crisis.

“Millions have already been forced to flee by war in the wider region and now many more will be displaced by disaster. In the midst of a winter storm and an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, it is vital that Syrians are not left to face the aftermath on their own.”

Hansen said the NRC is assessing the situation in order to provide direct support to those most affected across Syria, adding that a “massive scale up is needed and our organisation will be part of it”.

“We appeal to the international community for the immediate mobilisation of financial resources to support collective relief efforts in Syria and southern Türkiye. With every minute of delay, there will be lives lost.”

Includes reporting by © AFP 2023