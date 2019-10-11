Tusk welcomes ‘promising signals’ from Varadkar as Barclay meets Barnier for Brexit talks

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT Donald Tusk has welcomed “promising signals” from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that a new deal may be possible, as Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay held key talks with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

European Council president Tusk offered Boris Johnson lukewarm hope that progress could be made, but warned that the UK has still not presented “a workable, realistic proposal”.

Barclay and Barnier met in Brussels this morning as chances of a breakthrough appeared to rise after face-to-face talks between the Prime Minister and Varadkar.

The UK has still not come forward with a workable, realistic proposal. But I have received promising signals from Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar that a deal is possible. Even the slightest chance must be used. A no deal #Brexit will never be the choice of the EU. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 11, 2019

The two leaders released a joint statement saying they could “see a pathway” to a possible agreement.

Barclay’s talks should give the clearest indication on whether there has been a significant thawing of relations between London and Brussels after a week of abrupt exchanges.

Dramatic progress could lead to the start of so-called intensive “tunnel” negotiations in the coming days ahead of the crunch EU heads of government summit on 17 and 18 October.

The unexpectedly cordial atmosphere of the meeting between the two prime ministers led to speculation of a possible compromise on the contentious issue of the Northern Ireland border backstop.

Sterling rose sharply on international money markets in the wake of the talks.

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson meets Irish Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar to discuss the UK's Brexit proposals. pic.twitter.com/k33tVhNX3U — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 10, 2019

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said that the Cabinet had been briefed on the meeting, but would not explain what concessions may have prompted the surprise optimism.

“It does not benefit anyone to have a running commentary on live negotiations,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

After more than two hours of “detailed and constructive” discussions at a country manor on the Wirral yesterday, the two leaders said it was in “everybody’s interest” to get an agreement which would allow the UK to leave with a deal.

Varadkar said he hoped the progress they had made would be “sufficient” to enable intensive negotiations to resume in Brussels ahead of next week’s crucial EU summit.

The Taoiseach said: “I think it is possible for us to come to an agreement, to have a treaty to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion, and to have that done by the end of October, but there’s many a slip between cup and lip,” he said.

“In terms of how long it will take, I can’t predict that with any certainty, but I think all sides would like there to be an agreement next week at the council if possible.

“Obviously there’s a further deadline after that which is 31 October, so I would say a short pathway rather than a long one, but it’s impossible to predict that for sure.”

Varadkar refused to be drawn on any “concessions” made by either side, while UK Government sources refused to be drawn on Irish press reports suggesting “significant movement” by the UK.

Tory former chancellor and arch-Brexiteer Lord Norman Lamont said he wanted to know what any UK concessions were.

He told the BBC: “No, I am not worried. I have to know what the concessions are.

“It does look as though there is a change of mood.”

He added: “Maybe there is some change on the mechanism whereby the deal is approved by the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive.

“Maybe there will be an opting-out mechanism rather than an opting-in mechanism.”