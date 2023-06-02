Advertisement

Friday 2 June 2023
INPHO-Alamy Fenton, Haaland and Lowry in the sporting spotlight this weekend.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV sport guide for this Bank Holiday weekend
Plenty for fans to get stuck into over the next few days.
41 minutes ago

Friday

  • 8.05am: Blues v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 9.30am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport 1.
  • 10.15am: England v Ireland Test match – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 10.35am: Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10.50am: Melbourne v Carlton, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 12pm: European Open Round 2, DP World Tour Sky Sports Golf.
  • 5pm: The Memorial Tournament Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7pm: Germany v France, Euro U17 Championship Final – Uefa.tv and BBC iPlayer.
  • 7.30pm: Kerry v Cork, Munster minor football final – TG4.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; UCD v St Pat’s; Derry City v Shelbourne; Drogheda v Cork City; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Longford Town; Bray Wanderers v Galway United; Waterford v Treaty United; Wexford v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Kerry FC, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

Saturday

  • 7.35am: West Coast Eagles v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 8.05am: Hurricanes v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 9.30am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport 1.
  • 10.15am: England v Ireland Test match – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 10.25am: Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 3.
  • 10.35am: Waratahs v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 12pm: European Open Round 3, DP World Tour Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1pm: Western Force v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 1pm: Stade Francais v Racing 92, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
  • 1pm: Meath v Down, Tailteann Cup – GAAGO.
  • 1pm: Monaghan v Lancashire, Lory Meagher Cup final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 1pm: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 2pm: Galway United v Shelbourne; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 3pm: Manchester City v Manchester United, FA Cup final – BBC One and Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Barcelona v Wolfsburg, UEFA Women’s Champions League final – DAZN YouTube.
  • 3pm: Cork v Kerry, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
  • 3pm: Donegal v Wicklow, Nickey Rackard Cup final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 3pm: Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
  • 4.30pm: The Memorial Tournament Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 5pm: Cork City v DLR Waves; Peamount United v Athlone Town; Treaty United v Sligo Rovers; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Kildare v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
  • 5pm: Derry v Meath, Christy Ring Cup final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 5.30pm: Celtic v Inverness CT, Scottish Cup final – Premier Sports 2.
  • 7pm: Tyrone v Armagh, All-Ireland senior football championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 7pm: RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt, DFB Pokal final – Premier Sports 1.
  • 9.30pm: The Saturday Game – RTÉ 2.
  • 11pm: LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open – Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

  • 12am: UFC Fight Night, Kara France v Albazi – BT Sport 1.
  • 7.40am: Essendon v North Melbourne, AFL – BT Sport 2.
  • 10.30am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport 1.
  • 10.15am: England v Ireland Test match – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 12pm: European Open Round 4, DP World Tour Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1pm: Clare v Galway, All-Ireland minor hurling final – TG4.
  • 2pm: Mayo v Louth, All-Ireland senior football championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 3pm: Offaly v Cork, All-Ireland U20 hurling final – TG4.
  • 3pm: Roscommon v Sligo, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
  • 4pm: Donegal v Derry, All-Ireland senior football championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 4.30pm: The Memorial Tournament Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 5.30pm: Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta semi-finals – TG4.
  • 5.30pm: Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Celta v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

Monday

  • 1am: Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat, NBA finals – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9.30am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport 1.
  • 11.55am: Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta finals (senior ladies football 12pm; men’s junior football, 2pm, men’s senior football 4pm) – TG4.
  • 4pm: Kerry FC v Waterford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Dundalk v UCD; Cork City v Bohemians; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Galway United v Finn Harps; Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 6pm: Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 6.45pm: St Pat’s v Derry City; LOI Premier Division – Virgin Media Two.
  • 7.45pm: Shelbourne v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Treaty United v Wexford; Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Hamburg v VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga relegation play-off second leg – Sky Sports Main Event.

