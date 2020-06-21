Twenty two new cases in Ireland as recovery fears rise in China and South Korea: Today's Covid-19 main points

Almost normal scenes on Henry Street in Dublin as shoppers hit the street.

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed two further deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland as well as 22 new cases.

The latest figures were announced as the country prepares to move into Phase Three on 29 June with hairdressers, cinemas and churches all permitted to reopen from that date.

Meanwhile, there are recovery fears in China and South Korea as both countries report new coronavirus outbreaks.

In the United States, President Donald Trump has told his government to reduce testing to avoid unflattering statistics showing rising infections.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Homeless organisations and charities are warning of a potential ‘second wave’ of homelessness in the months to come if the necessary measures aren’t put in place by the government and local authorities.

Two regional airlines asked the government for a six-month bailout to ensure their survival beyond the Covid-19 crisis.

The FAI have suspended their Covid-19 testing programme of players and staff at the four League of Ireland clubs preparing for European competition.

TheJournal.ie has taken a look at how people will know if they’re a close contact as the country gets back to normal.

Yoga instructors are eyeing up a 29 June restart date but the pandemic has created an existential crisis for businesses in the wider fitness world.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

China and South Korea have reported new coronavirus cases in outbreaks that threaten to set back their recovery.

Experts have called for an urgent increase in the humanitarian and medical aid being sent to Yemen as the war-torn country struggles to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe’s Health Minister has been charged with corruption related to the irregular awarding of a big contract to a new Dubai-based company for coronavirus testing and protective kits.