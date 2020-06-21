This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 21 June, 2020
Twenty two new cases in Ireland as recovery fears rise in China and South Korea: Today's Covid-19 main points

US President Donald Trump has told his government to reduce testing to avoid unflattering statistics.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 9:20 AM
43 minutes ago 6,842 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128641
Almost normal scenes on Henry Street in Dublin as shoppers hit the street.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Almost normal scenes on Henry Street in Dublin as shoppers hit the street.
Almost normal scenes on Henry Street in Dublin as shoppers hit the street.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed two further deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland as well as 22 new cases. 

The latest figures were announced as the country prepares to move into Phase Three on 29 June with hairdressers, cinemas and churches all permitted to reopen from that date. 

Meanwhile, there are recovery fears in China and South Korea as both countries report new coronavirus outbreaks. 

In the United States, President Donald Trump has told his government to reduce testing to avoid unflattering statistics showing rising infections.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • A further two people with Covid-19 have died and an another 22 new cases of the disease have been confirmed in Ireland by health officials.
  • Homeless organisations and charities are warning of a potential ‘second wave’ of homelessness in the months to come if  the necessary measures aren’t put in place by the government and local authorities. 
  • Two regional airlines asked the government for a six-month bailout to ensure their survival beyond the Covid-19 crisis.
  • The FAI have suspended their Covid-19 testing programme of players and staff at the four League of Ireland clubs preparing for European competition. 
  • TheJournal.ie has taken a look at how people will know if they’re a close contact as the country gets back to normal. 
  • Yoga instructors are eyeing up a 29 June restart date but the pandemic has created an existential crisis for businesses in the wider fitness world.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

  • China and South Korea have reported new coronavirus cases in outbreaks that threaten to set back their recovery.
  • US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has said he told his government to reduce testing to avoid unflattering statistics showing rising infections.
  • Experts have called for an urgent increase in the humanitarian and medical aid being sent to Yemen as the war-torn country struggles to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Zimbabwe’s Health Minister has been charged with corruption related to the irregular awarding of a big contract to a new Dubai-based company for coronavirus testing and protective kits.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

