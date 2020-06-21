This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: No new deaths and six new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were published by health officials this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 5:23 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

It means that the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have sadly died remains at 1,715.  

This is the third day since March that no new Covid-19-related deaths have been confirmed, with the first being 25 May and the second being 15 June. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further six cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total in this country to 25,379.

On Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a “re-phasing” of the roadmap so that much re-opening will be brought forward to Phase Three, which begins on 29 June.

All hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to re-open from that date, while all sports will also re-commence, although with a limited number of spectators.

Churches and places of worship and cinemas will also be allowed to re-open, as will gyms and leisure facilities once social distancing and hygiene protocols are brought in.

