Coronavirus: No new deaths and six new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means that the number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have sadly died remains at 1,715.

This is the third day since March that no new Covid-19-related deaths have been confirmed, with the first being 25 May and the second being 15 June.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further six cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total in this country to 25,379.

On Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a “re-phasing” of the roadmap so that much re-opening will be brought forward to Phase Three, which begins on 29 June.

All hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to re-open from that date, while all sports will also re-commence, although with a limited number of spectators.

Churches and places of worship and cinemas will also be allowed to re-open, as will gyms and leisure facilities once social distancing and hygiene protocols are brought in.