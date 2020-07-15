Barack Obama, Kanye West and Elon Musk among victims of widespread Twitter hack

A NUMBER OF high profile figures, including Elon Musk and Kanye West, have had their Twitter accounts hacked.

Other victims of the cyber attack include US Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, the official Apple account, and billionaires Mike Bloomberg and Bill Gates.

The hack appears to suggest that those who donate bitcoins will have their donation doubled and returned.

In a tweet, the social media platform said it was aware of the situation and looking into it.

Most of the tweets are being deleted almost immediately after they are posted.

“We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”

