'There is no choice': Elon Musk defends mass layoffs at Twitter

BILLIONAIRE ELON MUSK has defended mass layoffs at Twitter, just over a week after he finalised his ¢44 billion takeover of the the social media company.

Twitter fired half of its 7,500-strong staff yesterday, as Musk launched a major overhaul of the company.

An internal document seen by AFP said “roughly 50 percent” of employees were impacted and would be denied access to company computers and email on an immediate basis.

The job losses are being felt across the world, including in Ireland, where Twitter employs around 500 people at its European HQ. Former Twitter workers in Ireland tweeted yesterday that they had lost their jobs.

Ahead of the layoffs, Twitter closed access to its offices worldwide, asking employees to stay at home to await news of their fate through an email.

Commenting last night on Twitter, Musk said that there was “no choice” but to fire staff.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted.

Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.

The US-based billionaire blamed a fall in revenue on “activists groups”.

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists,” he tweeted.

Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.

Musk’s statement appeared to refer to his recent meeting with US civil rights groups in which he heard concerns that Twitter would open the floodgates to hate speech a week before midterm election in the United States.

In an effort to soothe nerves, Musk had vowed that Twitter will not become a “free-for-all hellscape”, but since taking over the company he also has shared a tweet relaying a conspiracy theory about an assault on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We are witnessing the real time destruction of one of the world’s most powerful communication systems. Elon Musk is an erratic billionaire who is dangerously unqualified to run this platform,” said Nicole Gill, Executive Director of Accountable Tech.

She was part of a coalition of 60 rights groups calling on Friday for a boycott by advertisers of the Musk-owned platform.

A number of high profile brands - including General Motors – said they had stopped advertising on Twitter while they waited for information on its new direction.

Debt

The cull is part of Musk’s push to find ways to pay for the mammoth $44 billion deal for which he took on billions of dollars in debt and sold $15.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla, his electric car company.

Company sources said that Musk’s teams were imposing a furious pace on the remaining employees, bringing in Tesla developers to oversee the work of “Tweeps,” the inhouse name for Twitter workers.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, is said to owe $1 billion in annual interest alone to pay for a deal he tried to wiggle out from almost as soon as he made it in April.

Musk has been scrambling to find new ways for Twitter to make money after his mammoth buyout, including an idea to charge users $8 a month for verified accounts.

Commenting on the layoffs yesterday, Twitter head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth tried to soothe concerns, saying that about 15% of his department had been let go in comparison to the 50-percent cuts company-wide.

The site’s “core moderation capabilities remain in place”, he tweeted.

Taoiseach’s comments

Taoiseach Micheál Martin criticised the way in which staff were let go, saying that it was “not acceptable” and was “fairly unprecedented”.

“We are concerned, and our concern is there for the employees of Twitter,” Martin told reporters in Co Tipperary yesterday.

“There seems to be a fairly unprecedented approach being adopted here to a global workforce and that’s manifesting itself in Ireland,” he said.

“What I would say is no matter who you are or what sector you are in, one must always treat people with dignity and respect, and the employees at Twitter deserve to be treated with respect.

With reporting from Hayley Halpin, Press Association, AFP