Quiz: How much do you know about Twitter?

TWITTER HAS SEEN better days…

It’s not even really called Twitter anymore. Since Elon Musk acquired the platform last year, half of its workforce has been sacked, it suffers regular outages, he’s renamed it X for some reason, and many of its users have already jumped ship.

This week, the app rolled out the beginnings of its plan to charge all users $1 (€0.95) to use the site’s basic functions, such as tweeting. Users who do not pay will only be able to read tweets.

While this is only being rolled out in New Zealand and the Philippines for now, Musk has stated his intention to roll out the payment to all users globally. It’s unlikely to be a popular move, particularly as the site’s quality and reliability continue to degrade.

Now seems like as good a time as any to look back at the history of Twitter, and see how well we know the beloved birdsite.

Which of these people is not a co-founder of Twitter? Alamy Jack Dorsey Biz Stone

Dustin Moskovitz Evan Williams In what year did Twitter win the 'Breakout of the Year' Webby Award? Alamy 2006 2007

2008 2009 The official most-liked tweet in history relates to the death of whom? Robin Williams Chadwick Boseman

Prince Queen Elizabeth II How many characters can a standard Twitter user now include in a tweet? Alamy 140 280

420 10,000 Which of these Twitter accounts has the most followers? Alamy Marty Whelan Dermot Bannon

Miriam O'Callaghan George Hook How many tweets did Donald Trump have when he was suspended from the platform in 2021? Alamy 9,100 39,100

59,100 109,100 How much did Elon Musk purchase Twitter for? Alamy $12.2 billion $23 billion

$36.6 billion $43 billion Who is the current CEO of Twitter? Alamy Elon Musk Linda Yaccarino

Lex Fridman Anthony Noto What is the name of Twitter's subscription service? Alamy Twitter X Twitter Plus

Twitter Blue Twitter Premium Which US TV show regularly runs a segment titled 'Mean Tweets'? Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday Night Live The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Twitter Blue subscriber You know too much about Twitter. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Normal person You know a normal amount about Twitter. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You know very little about Twitter You're better off. Share your result: Share