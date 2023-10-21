Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about Twitter?
Or X, if you really must.
TWITTER HAS SEEN better days…

It’s not even really called Twitter anymore. Since Elon Musk acquired the platform last year, half of its workforce has been sacked, it suffers regular outages, he’s renamed it X for some reason, and many of its users have already jumped ship.

This week, the app rolled out the beginnings of its plan to charge all users $1 (€0.95) to use the site’s basic functions, such as tweeting. Users who do not pay will only be able to read tweets.

While this is only being rolled out in New Zealand and the Philippines for now, Musk has stated his intention to roll out the payment to all users globally. It’s unlikely to be a popular move, particularly as the site’s quality and reliability continue to degrade.

Now seems like as good a time as any to look back at the history of Twitter, and see how well we know the beloved birdsite.

Which of these people is not a co-founder of Twitter?
Jack Dorsey
Biz Stone

Dustin Moskovitz
Evan Williams
In what year did Twitter win the 'Breakout of the Year' Webby Award?
2006
2007

2008
2009
The official most-liked tweet in history relates to the death of whom?
Robin Williams
Chadwick Boseman

Prince
Queen Elizabeth II
How many characters can a standard Twitter user now include in a tweet?
140
280

420
10,000
Which of these Twitter accounts has the most followers?
Marty Whelan
Dermot Bannon

Miriam O'Callaghan
George Hook
How many tweets did Donald Trump have when he was suspended from the platform in 2021?
9,100
39,100

59,100
109,100
How much did Elon Musk purchase Twitter for?
$12.2 billion
$23 billion

$36.6 billion
$43 billion
Who is the current CEO of Twitter?
Elon Musk
Linda Yaccarino

Lex Fridman
Anthony Noto
What is the name of Twitter's subscription service?
Twitter X
Twitter Plus

Twitter Blue
Twitter Premium
Which US TV show regularly runs a segment titled 'Mean Tweets'?
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Twitter Blue subscriber
You know too much about Twitter.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Normal person
You know a normal amount about Twitter.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You know very little about Twitter
You're better off.
Share your result:

 

