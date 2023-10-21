Quiz: How much do you know about Twitter?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWITTER HAS SEEN better days…
It’s not even really called Twitter anymore. Since Elon Musk acquired the platform last year, half of its workforce has been sacked, it suffers regular outages, he’s renamed it X for some reason, and many of its users have already jumped ship.
This week, the app rolled out the beginnings of its plan to charge all users $1 (€0.95) to use the site’s basic functions, such as tweeting. Users who do not pay will only be able to read tweets.
While this is only being rolled out in New Zealand and the Philippines for now, Musk has stated his intention to roll out the payment to all users globally. It’s unlikely to be a popular move, particularly as the site’s quality and reliability continue to degrade.
Now seems like as good a time as any to look back at the history of Twitter, and see how well we know the beloved birdsite.
