Two American hostages released by Hamas in Israel says PM office

TWO AMERICAN HOSTAGES have been released by Hamas in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed this evening.

The militant group announced it had freed the Americans this evening and US media reported the release.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed the release of the hostages and named the two women as Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Shoshana Raanan.

Both women were abducted from Nahal Oz kibbutz during Hamas’ shock cross-border attacks on 7 October and taken to nearby Gaza.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.