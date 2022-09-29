Two arrested as part of probe into accommodation fraud in south Dublin

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into accommodation fraud in south Dublin.

Gardaí arrested a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman following searches at two residences in Dublin 13 this morning.

Advertisement

The searches were carried out by officers from Blackrock and Raheny garda stations.

During the searches investigators also seized a sum of cash, mobile phones, and a number of documents.

Both people arrested are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the matter are ongoing.