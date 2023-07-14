Advertisement

Revenue Picture of the seized drugs.
# Wexford
Two arrested after €11.4m of cocaine discovered in horsebox arriving to Rosslare Harbour
At around 1.30pm yesterday, Revenue officers searched a horsebox which had arrived from Cherbourg, France.
57 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested an estimated €11.4 million worth of cocaine was found in a horsebox at Rosslare Harbour.

The drugs seizure was made yesterday by Revenue Customs officers at Rosslare Europort Harbour in Co Wexford.

At around 1.30pm yesterday, Revenue officers searched a horsebox which had arrived from Cherbourg, France.

During the course of this search, an estimated 163kg of suspected cocaine was discovered.

The drugs were discovered in a horse box with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Daithi.

Photo x 2 (1) Revenue Detector Dog Daithi Revenue

Wexford gardaí were called to the scene and arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 30s.

Both men are currently detained at a garda station in the Wexford District.

The drugs will be sent for further analysis and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
