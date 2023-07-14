Two arrested after €11.4m of cocaine discovered in horsebox arriving to Rosslare Harbour

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested an estimated €11.4 million worth of cocaine was found in a horsebox at Rosslare Harbour.

The drugs seizure was made yesterday by Revenue Customs officers at Rosslare Europort Harbour in Co Wexford.

At around 1.30pm yesterday, Revenue officers searched a horsebox which had arrived from Cherbourg, France.

During the course of this search, an estimated 163kg of suspected cocaine was discovered.

The drugs were discovered in a horse box with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and Detector Dog Daithi.

Revenue Detector Dog Daithi Revenue

Wexford gardaí were called to the scene and arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 30s.

Both men are currently detained at a garda station in the Wexford District.

The drugs will be sent for further analysis and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.