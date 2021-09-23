#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with burglaries after stolen van intercepted on outskirts of Dublin

The thefts happened in Ardee and Swords last night.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 9:55 AM
50 minutes ago 4,258 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5555988
(File photo)
Image: Brian Lawless/PA
(File photo)
(File photo)
Image: Brian Lawless/PA

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin in connection with two burglaries in north Co Dublin and Co Louth last night.

The arrests happened after a van that was stolen from a house in Swords was intercepted on the outskirts of the north Dublin town shortly after 2am.

The van was stolen at around 10pm and then failed to stop for gardaí responding to reports of an attempted burglary at a house in the Ardee area of Co Louth shortly after midnight.

Gardaí carried out a managed containment operation, and the van was intercepted outside Swords by members of the Armed Support Unit.

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s were both arrested. They are currently being detained for questioning at Coolock Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie