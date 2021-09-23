Two arrested in connection with burglaries after stolen van intercepted on outskirts of Dublin

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin in connection with two burglaries in north Co Dublin and Co Louth last night.

The arrests happened after a van that was stolen from a house in Swords was intercepted on the outskirts of the north Dublin town shortly after 2am.

The van was stolen at around 10pm and then failed to stop for gardaí responding to reports of an attempted burglary at a house in the Ardee area of Co Louth shortly after midnight.

Gardaí carried out a managed containment operation, and the van was intercepted outside Swords by members of the Armed Support Unit.

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s were both arrested. They are currently being detained for questioning at Coolock Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.