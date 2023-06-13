Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 13 June 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Garda Press Office An image of the seized mobile drug pressing preparation unit.
# Drugs Seizure
Two men arrested after €1.3 million worth of drugs seized in Co Kildare
The search was part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs by an organised crime group in west Dublin.
904
0
12 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after drugs with an estimated value of close to €1.3 million has been seized in Co Kildare

The Dublin Crime Response Team, supported by national and regional resources, conducted a search under warrant of a large rural site in Kildare yesterday.

The search was part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs by an organised crime group in west Dublin.

It’s been described as a “very significant development in the efforts of An Garda Síochána in supporting local policing operations in dismantling criminal gangs”.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized 16 kilograms of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street sale value of €1.12 million.

Gardaí also seized three kilograms of cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €60,000, and 800 grams of suspected heroin, with an estimated value of €112,000.

The total value of controlled drugs seized is around €1,292,000.

DCRT Image 2 Garda Press Office Image of the seized drugs. Garda Press Office

In addition to the drugs seized, a mobile drug pressing preparation unit, which was built into a large ‘box’ lorry, was also seized. 

This unit included a hydraulic press, ovens, vacuum packing equipment, bagging and approximately 135kg of mixing agent.

Two males aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested by gardaí.

They were taken to separate Garda Stations in West Dublin and Kildare, where they were currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A garda spokesperson said a number of follow-up searches have been conducted at addresses in Dublin and Kildare, which resulted in further small quantities of drugs being located and seized.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags