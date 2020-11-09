#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 November 2020
Man and woman arrested over West African money laundering investigation

Gardaí estimate that the operation could involve up to €14.6 million over a two year period.

By Adam Daly Monday 9 Nov 2020, 1:25 PM
54 minutes ago 6,399 Views 10 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12

GARDAÍ HAVE arrested a man and woman in relation to a money-laundering investigation. 

The pair, both in their late 20s, were arrested this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into a West African organised crime gang, suspected of being involved in trade-based money laundering.

The man and woman are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station. 

These are the sixth and seventh arrests in relation to Operation Joggle. 

