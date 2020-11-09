Man and woman arrested over West African money laundering investigation

GARDAÍ HAVE arrested a man and woman in relation to a money-laundering investigation.
The pair, both in their late 20s, were arrested this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into a West African organised crime gang, suspected of being involved in trade-based money laundering.
Gardaí estimate that the operation could involve up to €14.6 million over a two year period.
The man and woman are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station.
These are the sixth and seventh arrests in relation to Operation Joggle.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (10)