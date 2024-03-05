Two people arrested in connection with death of man in Tallaght last November

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Tallaght, Dublin last November.

Gardaí were alerted on the evening of 15 November after a 50-year-old man was discovered unresponsive outside a residence at Dromcarra Avenue, Dublin 24.

The man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination was carried out but gardaí said at the time that the results were not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí have this week arrested two people in relation to the investigation into the man’s death.

A male juvenile was arrested by gardaí yesterday and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in Dublin.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested this morning. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.