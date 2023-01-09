Two British men missing in Ukraine

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TWO BRITISH MEN have gone missing in Ukraine, the country’s national police said.
Officers said Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Perry, 28, were last seen on Friday.
They were heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of the country, where heavy fighting is reported, and contact with them was lost.
Bagshaw, a resident of New Zealand, was in Ukraine to assist in delivering humanitarian aid, according to New Zealand media reports.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.”
It comes after five Britons were released by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine in September.
It is understood that Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill were released and flown back to Britain.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS