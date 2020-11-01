#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 1 November 2020
Advertisement

Two dead in Halloween attack by sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing in Quebec

The suspect was arrested early today after a manhunt through the streets of Old Quebec.

By AFP Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 2:55 PM
12 minutes ago 1,855 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5251468
File photo - Frontenac Castle in Old Quebec city
Image: Shutterstock/Stockphotodesign
File photo - Frontenac Castle in Old Quebec city
File photo - Frontenac Castle in Old Quebec city
Image: Shutterstock/Stockphotodesign

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing, Canadian police have said.

The rampage occurred last night in multiple locations in the Old Quebec neighborhood, near the tourist hotspot Chateau Frontenac and the National Assembly, the Quebec provincial parliament, according to police.

The suspect, “a man in his mid-20s”, was armed with a sword and dressed in “medieval clothing”, Quebec City police spokesman Etienne Doyon said during a press briefing.

Police have not given a motive for the attacks.

According to three witnesses quoted by Quebec newspaper Le Soleil, the attacker killed his first victim near the Chateau Frontenac hotel and there was “a lot of blood”.

The man then continued on Rue des Remparts, where the second person was killed, before heading to the Old Port, wounding the other victims, according to the newspaper.

The suspect was arrested early today after a manhunt through the streets of Old Quebec, Doyon said.

Police received a report about the attacks at around 10.30pm and sent several officers to the scene, including dog handlers, Doyon said.

The suspect was arrested shortly before 1am near the Old Port, he added.

He was then “checked” and “transported to hospital for evaluation.”

The suspect has been formally identified but police have not released his identity.

“It’s a man who was dressed medieval. It’s a man who carried a sword with him. It’s stab wounds — that’s all we can tell you at the moment,” Doyon said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The five survivors wounded in the rampage had suffered injuries of varying severity, he said. Police have not released any details on the identities or ages of the victims.

The suspect was lying on the ground, barefoot and hypothermic, when he was arrested, Le Soleil reported.

He surrendered to police, according to the newspaper, which said he had been planning his attack for a year and a half.

Police asked city residents to stay inside with the doors locked while their investigation was underway, with several neighborhoods cordoned off with a heavy police presence.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the streets of Old Quebec were quiet at the time of the attacks, freelance journalist Jordan Proust told AFP.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie