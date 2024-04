TWO MEMBERS OF the Defence Forces have been injured during a routine parachute display team training exercise.

The Defence Forces parachute display team comprises members from all ranks and services of the Defence Forces, permanent and reserve.

The incident happened today at the Defence Forces training centre.

A statement from the Defence Forces this evening said the injuries sustained by both personnel were non-life threatening.

The pair have been transferred to hospital by a Defence Forces Ambulance and are in a stable condition.

“An investigation is ongoing as per Defence Forces standard operational procedures,” the statement said.